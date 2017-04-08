// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

TP-Link smart bulbs now allow color changes through Alexa

April 8, 2017 - 16:54 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Alexa has been able to control Philips Hue, TP-Link and other smart lights for a while, but control was limited to on/off and dimming, not color -- a bummer, since the bulbs also emit up to 16 million hues. However, Amazon has now added the ability to change colors to Philips, TP-Link Kasa and LiFi Labs LIFX bulbs, giving you full voice control of your lighting at last, Engadget said.

Echo devices did indirectly give you some color control before, letting you select pre-programmed "scenes," which would change the color, dimming and other factors on the Hue. How, however, now all you have to say is "Alexa, set the bedroom light to orange," or "Alexa, make the living room warmer," and it'll execute those specific functions.

Similar commands work across the Hue, TP-Link Kasa and LIFX bulbs, it appears. Alexa will remember up to 100 shades, including things like "warm white," and other practical colors more useful than "red" or "purple" (depending on what you're up to).

The "skill" puts Alexa on par with Google Home, which has been able to change smart bulb colors from day one. The update is now live, and also works with other color changing bulbs you might be using via the SmartThings platform, too Amazon notes.

