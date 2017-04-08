Oscar-nommed Juliette Lewis joins YA adaptation “Anthem”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Juliette Lewis has joined Anthem, a YA adaptation starring Shameless star Cameron Monaghan and Bunk'd actress Peyton List, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

The Sepia Films project, described as The Perks of Being a Wallflower meets American Beauty, is an adaptation of Joanne Proulx's novel about Luke Hunter (Monaghan), who foresees the death of his new best friend, Stan, the most popular guy in school. When the premonition becomes reality, Luke is ostracized and labeled a freak, while at the same time he's falling for Stan’s girl, Faith (List), and dealing with more premonitions.

Lewis will play Mary Hunter, an intuitive mother whose wisdom, grace and humor helps her teenage son navigate the unique challenges of his world. She also is at the forefront of the yoga movement in America in the '90s and teaches Luke about the acceptance of his gifts and shows him how to turn his self-perceived weakness into his strength.

The supporting cast includes Alex MacNicoll, Danny Woodburn, Alex McKenna and Richard de Klerk. The film is currently shooting.

Commercial director Robin Hays will helm Anthem in her feature-film debut. Tina Pehme and Kim Roberts (The Games Maker, A Shine of Rainbows, Civic Duty) are producing based on the screenplay adapted by Elisha Matic and Joshua Close (In Their Skin).

Lewis was most recently seen in thriller Nerve with Emma Roberts and currently stars on the ABC TV series Secrets and Lies.