The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work”
April 8, 2017 - 18:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Orchard and Topic, First Look Media’s new entertainment studio, have acquired all North American rights to prison therapy documentary The Work, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
The Blanketfort Media film, directed by Jairus McLeary and Gethin Aldous, made its world premiere at SXSW earlier this year and won the fest's grand jury prize for best documentary. The Orchard plans a theatrical release this fall.
The Work, an immersive film shot entirely inside Folsom Prison, captures group therapy sessions that put members of the public alongside convicts inside the legendary California maximum-security prison.
Producers are Alice Henty, Jairus McLeary, Eon McLeary, Miles McLeary and Angela Sostre and executive producers are James McLeary, Rob Allbee and Aldous.
The deal was negotiated by DiGiacomo for The Orchard and Heller for First Look Media with Andrew Herwitz of The Film Sales Co. on behalf of the filmmakers.
