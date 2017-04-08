Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method”
April 8, 2017 - 18:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - MMA champion-turned-actress Gina Carano is wrapping up shooting Madness in the Method, the directorial debut of Jay and Silent Bob actor Jason Mewes, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Described as a “meta movie,” the story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.
Mewes is starring as himself and co-wrote the script with Christ Anastasi and Dominic Burns. Mewes is also producing with Burns and Rob Weston.
Carano is playing Mewes’ wife in a role that should showcase another side to the actress, who established herself as an action star with movies such as Haywire, Fast and Furious 6 and, more recently, Deadpool.
Among those making appearances in the movie is Mewes’ pal Kevin Smith and Teri Hatcher.
The film’s executive producers include Garry Collins from Red Rock Entertainment.
Shooting is taking place in Los Angeles and Derby, United Kingdom.
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip just hours before take-off Johnson had been due to hold talks with Sergey Lavrov, his counterpart as Russian foreign minister, after flying out on Sunday.
TP-Link smart bulbs now allow color changes through Alexa The "skill" puts Alexa on par with Google Home, which has been able to change smart bulb colors from day one.
Fresh protests break out in Gaza after Palestinian pay cut Israel has maintained a blockade of Gaza for a decade, severely damaging the enclave's economy.
Monitor says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa The air strike took place at Hanida, some 30 km (20 miles) west of Raqqa on the southern bank of the Euphrates River, the Observatory said.