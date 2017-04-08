Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method”

PanARMENIAN.Net - MMA champion-turned-actress Gina Carano is wrapping up shooting Madness in the Method, the directorial debut of Jay and Silent Bob actor Jason Mewes, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Described as a “meta movie,” the story is a dark comedy that tells of an actor named Jason Mewes attempting to reinvent himself in Hollywood.

Mewes is starring as himself and co-wrote the script with Christ Anastasi and Dominic Burns. Mewes is also producing with Burns and Rob Weston.

Carano is playing Mewes’ wife in a role that should showcase another side to the actress, who established herself as an action star with movies such as Haywire, Fast and Furious 6 and, more recently, Deadpool.

Among those making appearances in the movie is Mewes’ pal Kevin Smith and Teri Hatcher.

The film’s executive producers include Garry Collins from Red Rock Entertainment.

Shooting is taking place in Los Angeles and Derby, United Kingdom.