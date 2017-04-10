// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 6” officially begins filming

Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 6” officially begins filming
April 10, 2017 - 14:00 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Mission: Impossible 6" officially starts its production. The news comes from director Christopher McQuarrie, who has taken to his Twitter account to share the announcement along with a picture of a clapboard from filming set, AceShowbiz reports.

"Light the fuse...," tweets McQuarrie. The director doesn't reveal the filming location, but producer David Ellison has said that the movie will be filmed in Paris, London and New Zealand.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, while Rebecca Ferguson (II) will reprise her role as Ilsa Faust. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are also returning. "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill has been added to the cast along with Vanessa Kirby. It has been confirmed that Jeremy Renner won't return to the movie.

Plot detail is still kept under wraps, but McQuarrie said that "Mission: Impossible 6" would feature "very different" Ethan Hunt and would explore his character way more deeply than the previous movies did.

Besides serving as director, McQuarrie writes the script and produces "Mission: Impossible 6" alongside Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. McQuarrie previously wrote and directed Cruise's other two films, "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation" and "Jack Reacher".

"Mission: Impossible 6" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 27, 2018.

Related links:
AceShowbiz. 'Mission: Impossible 6' Officially Begins Filming
ТАСС: В Париже начались съемки шестой части фильма "Миссия невыполнима"
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiledJury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Blink-182 to start writing new album later this year
"Pirates of the Caribbean 5” sneak peak sees the return of Orlando Bloom
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow”
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Toyota investing $1.33 billion in Kentucky plant The investment in the plant, Toyota's largest, comes amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
G7 ministers fail to agree statement on climate change Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement.
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
Pakistan to execute Indian "spy" - military "Gen Qamer Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence," a military statement said, without stating when the execution would take place.