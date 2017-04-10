Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 6” officially begins filming

PanARMENIAN.Net - "Mission: Impossible 6" officially starts its production. The news comes from director Christopher McQuarrie, who has taken to his Twitter account to share the announcement along with a picture of a clapboard from filming set, AceShowbiz reports.

"Light the fuse...," tweets McQuarrie. The director doesn't reveal the filming location, but producer David Ellison has said that the movie will be filmed in Paris, London and New Zealand.

Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, while Rebecca Ferguson (II) will reprise her role as Ilsa Faust. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are also returning. "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill has been added to the cast along with Vanessa Kirby. It has been confirmed that Jeremy Renner won't return to the movie.

Plot detail is still kept under wraps, but McQuarrie said that "Mission: Impossible 6" would feature "very different" Ethan Hunt and would explore his character way more deeply than the previous movies did.

Besides serving as director, McQuarrie writes the script and produces "Mission: Impossible 6" alongside Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. McQuarrie previously wrote and directed Cruise's other two films, "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation" and "Jack Reacher".

"Mission: Impossible 6" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 27, 2018.