Tom Cruise’s “Mission: Impossible 6” officially begins filming
April 10, 2017 - 14:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - "Mission: Impossible 6" officially starts its production. The news comes from director Christopher McQuarrie, who has taken to his Twitter account to share the announcement along with a picture of a clapboard from filming set, AceShowbiz reports.
"Light the fuse...," tweets McQuarrie. The director doesn't reveal the filming location, but producer David Ellison has said that the movie will be filmed in Paris, London and New Zealand.
Tom Cruise will reprise his role as Ethan Hunt, while Rebecca Ferguson (II) will reprise her role as Ilsa Faust. Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin and Sean Harris are also returning. "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill has been added to the cast along with Vanessa Kirby. It has been confirmed that Jeremy Renner won't return to the movie.
Plot detail is still kept under wraps, but McQuarrie said that "Mission: Impossible 6" would feature "very different" Ethan Hunt and would explore his character way more deeply than the previous movies did.
Besides serving as director, McQuarrie writes the script and produces "Mission: Impossible 6" alongside Cruise, Don Granger, J.J. Abrams, David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. McQuarrie previously wrote and directed Cruise's other two films, "Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation" and "Jack Reacher".
"Mission: Impossible 6" is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 27, 2018.
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Toyota investing $1.33 billion in Kentucky plant The investment in the plant, Toyota's largest, comes amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
G7 ministers fail to agree statement on climate change Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement.
Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts” In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account.
Pakistan to execute Indian "spy" - military "Gen Qamer Javed Bajwa has confirmed his death sentence," a military statement said, without stating when the execution would take place.