Jeep to reveal Grand Cherokee Trackhawk SUV

PanARMENIAN.Net - Most Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs never go off-road. Even fewer of them go to the racetrack. But now they can, with the introduction of the new 707-horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, set to be be unveiled at the New York Auto Show this week, CNN reports.

The name is a clever spin on the Trailhawk badge Jeep uses on models tuned for superior off-road performance. The Trackhawk might not be able to crawl over boulders or through deep sand -- Jeep claims absolutely no off-road capability for this machine -- but it can go from zero to 60 miles an hour in 3.5 seconds and blast its way to a top speed of 180 miles an hour.

The Grand Cherokee was first introduced in the 1990s, and it's always been known for providing serious off-road capability in a vehicle that -- unlike the Jeep Wrangler, for instance -- isn't punishing to drive in traffic.

"Jeep Grand Cherokee is now the most powerful and quickest SUV as well, with the introduction of our new 707-horsepower Trackhawk," said Mike Manley, head of the Jeep brand at FCA.

It has the same supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine used in the Dodge Challenger Hellcat muscle car, which is "the most powerful muscle car ever," according to Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, parent company of both Dodge and Jeep.