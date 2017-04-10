“Harry Potter And The Cursed Child” wins record 9 prizes at Olivier Awards
April 10, 2017 - 14:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Harry Potter And The Cursed Child has won a record nine prizes at this year’s Olivier Awards, NME reports.
The two-part play co-written by JK Rowling, which launched at London’s Palace Theatre last July, was named Best New Play at the UK’s top theatre awards last night (April 9).
Jamie Parker won the Best Actor prize for his performance as the grown-up Harry, while Noma Dumezweni collected Best Supporting Actress for her performance as Hermione Grainger.
Meanwhile, Anthony Boyle was named Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Scorpius Malfoy.
Rowling did not attend the awards ceremony at London’s Royal Albert Hall, but sent out a congratulatory tweet to the show’s cast and crew.
Other winners at last night’s Olivier Awards included Billie Piper, who was named Best Actress for her performance in Verma, and former Glee actress Amber Riley, who won the Best Actress in a Musical prize for her work in Dreamgirls.
It was reported in December that Harry Potter And The Cursed Child could be heading to Broadway. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that a film version is being planned with original Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint set to return as grown-up versions of their iconic characters.
