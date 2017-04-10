Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning, Susan Sarandon in “3 Generations” trailer

PanARMENIAN.Net - Here’s the trailer for The Weinstein Co.’s long-delayed transgender teen drama 3 Generations, which is set for a limited theatrical release May 5. Directed by Gaby Dellal, the pic features a strong cast led by Naomi Watts, Elle Fanning and Susan Sarandon, Deadline said.

“You know it’s an endless cycle — daughters turning into their mothers, who then have daughters who become just like them.” So is the case in this timely film about three generations of a family dealing with the life-changing transformation of Ray (Fanning), a teenager who has struggled with the body assigned to him at birth and is determined to start transitioning. Each must confront their own identities and learn to embrace change and their strength as a family in order to ultimately find acceptance and understanding.

Sam Trammell, Linda Emond and Tate Donovan co-star. Nikole Beckwith co-wrote the film with Dellal who, along with TWC, spoke out against its R rating. Dorothy Berwin, Gaby Dellal, Marc Turtletaub and Peter Saraf produced.