“Buster’s Mal Heart” psychological thriller trailer features Rami Malek (video)
April 10, 2017 - 16:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - “Everything these days is designed to trap a man.” That’s from the trailer for Buster’s Mal Heart, Well Go USA’s upcoming psychological thriller starring Rami Malek as stable, hard-working family guy-turned-scruffy fugitive mountain man. The pic from writer-director Sarah Adina Smith is slated to open April 28 in limited release, Deadline reports.
Here’s the synopsis: Buster (Malek) was once Jonah, a hard-working husband and father whose job as the night-shift concierge at a hotel took its toll on his psyche and, consequently, his marriage to the sensitive Marty — until a chance encounter with a conspiracy-obsessed drifter changed the course of their lives. As the solitary present-day Buster drifts from house to house, eluding the local sheriff at every turn, we gradually piece together the events that fractured his life and left him alone on top of a snowy mountain, or perhaps in a small rowboat in the middle of a vast ocean — or both, in this visceral mind-bender.
DJ Qualls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Toby Huss and Lin Shaye co-star in the film, which was produced by Travis Stevens and Jonako Donley.
