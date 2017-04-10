LCD Soundsystem debut a new song, “Haircut”

PanARMENIAN.Net - This weekend saw LCD Soundsystem debut yet another new track from their forthcoming album, NME reports.

James Murphy returned to the stage for another of their five-night residency for the opening of the new Brooklyn Steel venue in New York. At the opening show, they performed three new tracks with ‘Tonight’, ‘Call Police’ and ‘American Dream‘. However at their latest show, the band aired another new track listed on the setlist as ‘Haircut’, or on Setlist.FM as ‘Emotional Haircut’.

Desccribing the track, Reddit user Keen Image said: “It was dope AF, I thought. Can’t wait to hear the studio version. Very fast-paced, guitar-forward, punk-adjacent tune. I could hardly make out any lyrics, so I was surprised to learn that it was called ‘Haircut’.”

They continued: “Initially, I’d thought that it was the song titled ‘Call Police’ because it seemed to match the descriptions of that song that I’d read of it from the previous night – but then I saw the set list.”

LCD Soundsystem played:

Us v Them

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

I Can Change

Get Innocuous!

You Wanted a Hit

Tribulations

Movement

Yeah

Someone Great

Home

New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down

Encore:

Tonight

Emotional Haircut

American Dream

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends

Having requested that fans do not film the shows, footage of the new tracks is yet to emerge online.

The band – who cancelled tour dates last year to finish their new record having signed a major label deal for their first album since 2010’s ‘This Is Happening’ – will continue their residency at April 11, with no show taking place on April 9. A run of world festival dates have also been announced.

Frontman James Murphy recently issued an update on the band’s next album. He said that the band were “still working on it, but it’ll be done soon”, adding: “Winter tends to mess with my voice, so finishing the thing drags out.”