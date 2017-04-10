// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts”

Google's Home speaker “to support multiple accounts”
April 10, 2017 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - One of the biggest problems with Google Home is the lack of mulit-user support. If you're the only person that uses the smart speaker, there's no problem, but for families and other house-sharing groups it's a real nuisance. Ask the Assistant to create a new calendar appointment, for instance, and it might go into someone else's diary. Thankfully, it sounds like Google has been working on the problem and will soon be rolling out an update. A message in the Google Home app says "multiple users are now supported," even though the functionality isn't live just yet, Engadget said.

In theory, Google Home would recognize your voice and immediately switch over to your preferred Google account. That means it could instantly leverage your Google-related data -- your schedule, emails, and playlists, for instance -- without you having to dig into the Home app and manually switch. User recognition would also stop other people from accidentally messing with your preferences by conversing with the Assistant while you're out of the room.

Related links:
Engadget. Google's Home speaker could soon support multiple accounts
 Top stories
Apple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 featuresApple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 features
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Ameriabank unveils Drops app for automated paymentsAmeriabank unveils Drops app for automated payments
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Alphabet's DeepMind AI learns to 'remember' previous knowledgeAlphabet's DeepMind AI learns to 'remember' previous knowledge
Much like real synapses, the algorithm (Elastic Weight Consideration) decides how important a given connection is to its associated task.
California warming up to driver-less carsCalifornia warming up to driver-less cars
“If you program your vehicle to obey the law, it’s not going to run over pedestrians, or crash into other vehicles,” said Brian Soublet
Partner news
 Articles
For little painters

Armenian startup creates coloring game for children

 Most popular in the section
Armenia - Silicon Valley of former Soviet Union: The Next Web
Spotify to reportedly restrict some albums to premium tier
Netflix's new translation test to help avoid subtitle fails
Apple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptop
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Toyota investing $1.33 billion in Kentucky plant The investment in the plant, Toyota's largest, comes amid uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's trade policies.
G7 ministers fail to agree statement on climate change Lacking unanimity, Italy, which currently presides the Group of Seven, decided against proposing the joint statement.
The Courteeners roll out new video for “Modern Love” The track is taken from their acclaimed 2016 album “Mapping The Rendezvous” – and is the first time they’ve ever collaborated with another artists.
LCD Soundsystem debut a new song, “Haircut” James Murphy returned to the stage for another of their five-night residency for the opening of the new Brooklyn Steel venue in New York.