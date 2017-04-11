“Haunting of Hill House” TV series set to arrive on Netflix
April 11, 2017 - 10:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Netflix keeps expanding its series' genre to the horror department. The streaming giant is reportedly in early stages of developing a series based on Shirley Jackson's classic horror novel "The Haunting of Hill House", AceShowbiz reports.
The untitled "The Haunting of Hill House" series is said to have 10 episodes. Acclaimed genre writer-director Mike Flanagan has been tapped to direct the series. Flanagan is no stranger to the genre as he directed several horror movies, which include "Absentia", "Oculus" and "Ouija: Origin of Evil".
The series is described as a modern re-imagining of Jackson's 1959 novel. Jackson's novel, dubbed as one of the best horror stories of the 20th century, chronicles four people who spend a summer in a rented mansion. Soon after, they begin to experience a wide range of supernatural phenomena.
Netflix's take on the series marks the third attempt to adapt the novel. In 1963 and 1999, the novel was previously adapted into movies, both re-titled "The Haunting". Robert Wise helmed the 1963 movie which starred Julie Harris. Meanwhile, the critically-panned 1999 movie was directed by Jan de Bont and starred Liam Neeson and Lili Taylor.
In addition to directing the series, Flanagan serves as executive producer alongside Trevor Macy, as well as Amblin TV's Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank. Amblin TV and Paramount TV will executive produce Netflix's upcoming adaptation, marking the first collaboration for Netflix and Amblin TV.
Flanagan has taken to Twitter to share his excitement about the untitled adaptation. "So thrilled to announce the next project. Cannot wait," wrote the director while attaching the link of the report.
