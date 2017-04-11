"Thor: Ragnarok" teaser trailer features Cate Blanchett as Hela (video)
April 11, 2017 - 10:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - RIP Mjolnir! The first teaser trailer for "Thor: Ragnarok" has arrived, explaining how the hero comes to lose his iconic hammer, AceShowbiz said. Hela, a Queen scorned, comes with vengeance, defeating Thor, crushing his signature weapon with her bare hand, leaving Asgard in ruins, and banishing the God of Thunder to another planet.
Unfamiliar with his surrounding, Thor is captured by Valkyrie and delivered to The Grandmaster. He is thrust into Gladiator arena with a new look. Gone was his long hair. Instead, he has red stripes on his face, reminiscent of Braveheart. Now he is wielding a shield and club, waiting for his opponent to show up. Turns out it's "a friend from work."
Chris Hemsworth returns as Thor while Mark Ruffalo as Hulk. Cate Blanchett is tapped as Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster. On top of that, Tom Hiddleston is back as Loki. It's unclear which side the God of Mischief is on, but he is in the audience sitting with The Grandmaster while his brother Thor is fighting Hulk.
Directed by Taika Waititi, the third "Thor" movie is coming out November 3 in the U.S. Anthony Hopkins and Idris Elba will reprise their roles as Odin and Heimdall respectively.
