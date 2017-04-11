Radiohead introduce more rarities into setlist as 2017 world tour continues

PanARMENIAN.Net - Radiohead have introduced yet more rarities into their 2017 world tour setlist – this time performing ‘These Are My Twisted Words’ for the first time in five years, NME reports.

This weekend saw the band’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool‘ U.S. tour roll into Seattle and Portland. On the first night they aired 2009 one-off single ‘These Are My Twisted Words’ for the first time in five years, as well as performing new album track ‘Glass Eyes’ for the first time this year.

So far the tour has already seen them perform ‘The Tourist’ and ‘Morning Bell’ for the first time in years, as well as the ‘In Rainbows’ favourite ‘House Of Cards‘, along with ‘Where I End And You Begin’, ‘I Might Be Wrong’ and ‘Subterranean Homesick Alien’.

The band are set to return to the UK and Europe to tour later this summer, amid rumours that they’ll be using their Glastonbury 2017 headline set to honour the 20th anniversary of their seminal third album ‘OK Computer’.

Now, all eyes turn to their next major festival show of 2017, when they headline Coachella this weekend – find out how to stream their performance live here.

Radiohead’s remaining tour dates are below:

04/11 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl # 04/14 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival 04/17 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater # 04/18 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater # 04/21 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival 06/06 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^ 06/07 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^ 06/09 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe ^ 06/11 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival 06/14 – Florence, IT @ Visarno Arena * 06/16 – Milan, IT @ Parco Di Monza (I-Days 2017) * 06/18 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival 06/20 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^ 06/23 – Pilton, UK @ Glasonbury Music Festival 06/28 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival 06/30 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 07/02 – Arras, FR @ Main Square Festival 07/04 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^& 07/05 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena ^& 07/07 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival 07/19 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Park Hayarkon # # = w/ Dudu Tassa & The Kuwaitis ^ = w/ Junun * = w/ James Blake & = w/ Oliver Coates