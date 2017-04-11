Gorillaz TV show in development
PanARMENIAN.Net - Gorillaz have revealed that they have a TV show in the works, NME reports.
Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett release their new record ‘Humanz’ on April 28.
Ahead of their album release, the band spoke in a new interview with Q magazine (as reported by Pitchfork), revealing that they have a 10-episode TV show coming and that an animated Gorillaz movie was nearly made by DreamWorks but never came to be because “it was too dark to spend a couple of hundred million dollars on.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Gorillaz revealed that Morrissey turned down a guest spot on their new album after a “month long email exchange” and that Sade and Dionne Warwick also rejected the offer of a collaboration. Warwick reportedly thought the group’s lyrics conflicted with her religious beliefs. “I don’t take rejection personally,” Albarn said.
Last week, Gorillaz unveiled their Pusha T and Mavis Staples collaboration ‘Let Me Out’. The group had already aired four other songs from their record: ‘Saturnz Barz’, ‘Andromeda’, ‘We Got The Power’ and ‘Ascension’.
Albarn recently revealed he has another “40 or 45” Gorillaz songs in the works. “I’m just sort of slowly going through all tunes that sort of didn’t work out and finishing them,” he told Zane Lowe. After revealing that Little Simz features on one of the tracks, Albarn estimated that he has “40 or 45” to work on, and said: “I can stay in the game for at least another 18 months, I reckon.”
