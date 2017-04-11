Sony's new superthin E Ink tablet comes with $700 price tag
April 11, 2017 - 16:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite being the only horse in the niche race, Sony continues to develop E Ink devices. The company has tried to sell higher-end professionals on edit-friendly displays since it released the 13.3-inch Digital Paper in 2014, which cost a whopping $1,100. The latest version, DPT-RP1, incrementally improves on its predecessors. But its $700 price tag might still be hard to stomach for a device ultimately trying to out-value regular paper, Engadget said.
The new Digital Paper keeps the 13.3-inch size but boosts the resolution from 1200 x 1600 dots to 1650 x 2200 dots. It's also lighter and thinner, with new quirks like using NFC to unlock. Unfortunately, the model still only reads PDFs. But Sony is also pairing it with a Digital Paper App for desktop that converts websites and documents to PDF form and sends them wirelessly to the DPT-RP1. You'll have to ping the edited documents back to the hub computer to upload them to the cloud, though, as the device doesn't appear to have that capability.
While Sony's slowly driven the price down, knocking $100 off later in 2014 before reaching its current $700 price point, it's still an expensive way to mark up PDFs. And it's no longer the only E Ink-editing game in town, with startup reMarkable's E Ink device launching last fall. But with the latter still honing its prototypes, at least the latest Digital Paper will almost certainly come out soon. It's scheduled to go on sale in Japan on June 5th.
Photo: Sony
Top stories
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
A previous report claimed Google was willing to invest $880 million in LG Display to secure OLED displays for its next flagship phone.
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Partner news
Latest news
"Monty Python” legend John Cleese to star in BBC comedy “Edith” Cleese’s last BBC sitcom was “Fawlty Towers,” the farcical hotel-set show he co-created with former partner Connie Booth.
Freed Putin critic Alexei Navalny says to organise more protests "I of course assess the March 26 action to be very successful," said Navalny, addressing his supporters in an online broadcast.
MUBI acquires Berlinale winner “On Body and Soul” The curated SVOD service has also taken U.K. rights to Alain Gomis’ “Felicite,” Liu Jian’s “Have a Nice Day,” and Oliver Laxe’s “Mimosas.”
Chemical weapons "provocations" to frame Assad being prepared: Putin "We have information from various sources that such provocations are being prepared in other regions of Syria," Putin said.