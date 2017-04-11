// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Sony's new superthin E Ink tablet comes with $700 price tag

Sony's new superthin E Ink tablet comes with $700 price tag
April 11, 2017 - 16:26 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Despite being the only horse in the niche race, Sony continues to develop E Ink devices. The company has tried to sell higher-end professionals on edit-friendly displays since it released the 13.3-inch Digital Paper in 2014, which cost a whopping $1,100. The latest version, DPT-RP1, incrementally improves on its predecessors. But its $700 price tag might still be hard to stomach for a device ultimately trying to out-value regular paper, Engadget said.

The new Digital Paper keeps the 13.3-inch size but boosts the resolution from 1200 x 1600 dots to 1650 x 2200 dots. It's also lighter and thinner, with new quirks like using NFC to unlock. Unfortunately, the model still only reads PDFs. But Sony is also pairing it with a Digital Paper App for desktop that converts websites and documents to PDF form and sends them wirelessly to the DPT-RP1. You'll have to ping the edited documents back to the hub computer to upload them to the cloud, though, as the device doesn't appear to have that capability.

While Sony's slowly driven the price down, knocking $100 off later in 2014 before reaching its current $700 price point, it's still an expensive way to mark up PDFs. And it's no longer the only E Ink-editing game in town, with startup reMarkable's E Ink device launching last fall. But with the latter still honing its prototypes, at least the latest Digital Paper will almost certainly come out soon. It's scheduled to go on sale in Japan on June 5th.

Photo: Sony
Related links:
Engadget. Sony's new superthin E Ink tablet costs just $700
 Top stories
Qualcomm countersues Apple, seeks unspecified amount in damagesQualcomm countersues Apple, seeks unspecified amount in damages
"Apple could not have built the iPhone franchise without relying upon Qualcomm's fundamental cellular technologies," a statement said.
Future Google Pixel phones could come with curved screensFuture Google Pixel phones could come with curved screens
A previous report claimed Google was willing to invest $880 million in LG Display to secure OLED displays for its next flagship phone.
Apple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 featuresApple Music for Android updated with iOS 10 features
The 2.0 update is modeled exactly after iOS 10’s design with large headers denoting what section of the app you are viewing.
Ameriabank unveils Drops app for automated paymentsAmeriabank unveils Drops app for automated payments
Drops commercial director Ashot Mesropyan said that the number organizations represented in the app will grow.
Partner news
 Articles
For little painters

Armenian startup creates coloring game for children

 Most popular in the section
Armenia - Silicon Valley of former Soviet Union: The Next Web
Netflix's new translation test to help avoid subtitle fails
Apple mulls accessory that turns iPhone, iPad into touchscreen laptop
Apple, Wal-Mart to continue to fight climate change despite Trump pivot
Home
All news
Overview: IT & Technology
Other news in this section
 Latest news
"Monty Python” legend John Cleese to star in BBC comedy “Edith” Cleese’s last BBC sitcom was “Fawlty Towers,” the farcical hotel-set show he co-created with former partner Connie Booth.
Freed Putin critic Alexei Navalny says to organise more protests "I of course assess the March 26 action to be very successful," said Navalny, addressing his supporters in an online broadcast.
MUBI acquires Berlinale winner “On Body and Soul” The curated SVOD service has also taken U.K. rights to Alain Gomis’ “Felicite,” Liu Jian’s “Have a Nice Day,” and Oliver Laxe’s “Mimosas.”
Chemical weapons "provocations" to frame Assad being prepared: Putin "We have information from various sources that such provocations are being prepared in other regions of Syria," Putin said.