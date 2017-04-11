// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Details of Laura Dern's character in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” unveiled

April 11, 2017 - 18:07 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Laura Dern's role in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" has been kept under wraps since she was announced as a new cast member last year, but makingstarwars.net now reveals possible details about her character. Dern reportedly will play a character named Admiral Holdo, a commanding member of the Resistance, AceShowbiz said.

The description about Holdo's appearance reads, "Admiral Holdo wears a long mauve regal gown with a short cape that hangs down in back with a concealed laser pistol. She has metallic braces around her wrists. Her pink hair is curled with a flapper vibe to it but it’s not incredibly short or anything."

The site compares Dern's character with Leia by describing Admiral Holdo as "kind of the antithesis of Leia's new general look of a brown dress with her old 'A New Hope' blaster pistol." Admiral Holdo is further described to look "very much like a design from the prequel era of 'Star Wars'."

The site also reports that although Holdo is on the side of the Resistance, she seemingly will be Poe Dameron's (Oscar Isaac) nemesis in the movie. The detail leads to the theory that there's some division within the Resistance.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit U.S. theaters on December 15. Carrie Fisher had finished filming her scenes as Princess/General Leia before she passed away last December, while Mark Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker in the movie.

Other returning cast members include Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie and Andy Serkis. Benicio Del Toro and Kelly Marie Tran are among the new cast members.

