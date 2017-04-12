“American Gods” promo asks you to worship goddess of love Bilquis

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the previous character promos, Starz has released a new character promo featuring an Old God. The new promo highlights Queen Bilquis, the ancient Goddess of Love, which will be portrayed by "Masters of Sex" actress Yetide Badaki, AceShowbiz reports.

Although the dim-lit clip is brief, it offers a glimpse of Bilquis' method to regain some of her old power. Sweat-soaked Yetide's Bilquis is seen panting heavily while lying in a bed. "Worship me," Bilquis says in an eerie-sounding voice. She continues, "Reach me like a New God, your Goddess."

Bilquis a.k.a. Queen of Sheba originally only has a minor role in Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name, but showrunner Bryan Fuller has decided to give the character a bigger role on the TV adaptation. In the novel, the Goddess of Love works as a prostitute to lure unwitting men into her bed. She later absorbs their adoration and worship. Fuller previously revealed that the aforementioned adoration sequence had been filmed "exactly as written."

The series stars Ian McShane as Mr. Wednesday, Ricky Whittle as Shadow Moon, Emily Browning as Laura Moon, Corbin Bernsen as Vulcan, Kristin Chenoweth as Easter, Pablo Schreiber as Mad Sweeney, Gillian Anderson as Media and Crispin Glover as Mr. World. Also starring on the series are Orlando Jones as Mr. Nancy, Dane Cook as Robbie, Jonathan Tucker as Low-Key Lyesmith and Bruce Langley as the Technical Boy.

"American Gods" will premiere on Sunday, April 30 at 9 P.M. ET on Starz. David Slade directed the pilot and additional episodes.