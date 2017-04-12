Guillermo Del Toro confirms talks to helm “Star Wars” movie
April 12, 2017 - 11:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Guillermo Del Toro might be directing a "Star Wars" movie. Back in 2012 when Disney first announced Lucasfilm acquisition and their plan to bring back the epic "Star Wars" saga, the director's name was linked to the project. Now in a new interview, he confirms he has had discussions to be a part of the George Lucas-created franchise, AceShowbiz said.
"I will not comment on this," Del Toro initially said in a chat with Collider, "because then somebody will say, 'Oh, Guillermo's doing [Star Wars]!' and I look like a kook. Neil Gaiman once said that, 'I'd love to write Doctor Strange with Guillermo,' and then all of a sudden on my IMDb I had 'Doctor Strange' [listed]."
"But saying all of that as a caveat, I would say there's some characters that are great, and I have talked to Kathy Kennedy and John Knoll about ideas," he later revealed. However, he was quick to add, "But you know, I want to do my thing. I want to do my thing, I want to do it first, and I'm veering a lot towards animation. I love animation."
After introducing a new female lead Rey in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and a rebel hero Jyn Erso in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", the saga will continue with "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" directed by Rian Johnson. It's due December 15 in the U.S. The next film "Star Wars Episode IX" directed by Colin Trevorrow will follow on May 23, 2019.
Photo: Total Film
