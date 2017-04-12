// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Screen Media Films acquires Sean Bean thriller “Drone”

Screen Media Films acquires Sean Bean thriller “Drone”
April 12, 2017 - 11:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Screen Media Films has acquired the U.S. rights for “Drone”, a new thriller with “Game of Thrones” star Sean Bean. The movie, directed by Jason Bourque, arrives in theaters and on digital platforms on May 26, Variety reports.

Bean plays a drone pilot who conducts covert operations from his suburban hometown. When a Pakistani businessman (Patrick Sabongui) shows up at his door vowing revenge, the family man with a secret must confront his past actions.

Bean’s credits also include “GoldenEye” and “The Fellowship of the Rings.” Sabongui has appeared in “Homeland” and in “Power Rangers.” The cast also includes Maxwell Haynes, Joel David Moore, and Mary McCormack. Paul A. Birkett and Bourque wrote the screenplay based on a story by Birkett, Roger Patterson, and Ian Birkett,

Sefton Fincham and Ken Frith produced the movie. Kirk D’Amico, Levi Sheck, Mike Rowe, Justin Jacobson, Dean Buchanan, Emily Alden, Kevin D. Forester, and Lisa Gutberlet served as executive producers. The pic was backed by Look to the Sky Films and Gold Star Productions, in association with Daylight Media and Pacific Northwest Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, senior VP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media Films, with Myriad Pictures’ D’Amico on behalf of the filmmakers. Myriad Pictures is also handling worldwide sales on the film.

Related links:
Variety. Sean Bean’s ‘Drone’ Lands at Screen Media Films
 Top stories
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Jury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiledJury of Aurora Creative Contest unveiled
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Blink-182 to start writing new album later this year
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow”
"Pirates of the Caribbean 5” sneak peak sees the return of Orlando Bloom
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkish polls show 'yes' vote slightly ahead The results only apply to voters in Turkey, with the level of 'yes' support among voters abroad expected to raise the 'yes' vote slightly.
Trade recovery expected in 2017 and 2018: WTO "Weak international trade growth in the last few years largely reflects continuing weakness in the global economy," said Roberto Azevêdo.
U.S.-Russia ties worse since Trump took office: Putin "One could say that the level of trust on a working level has not improved, but rather has deteriorated," Putin said.
Orange County sets April 24 Armenian Genocide remembrance day Chairwoman​ ​Michelle​ ​Steel​ ​opened​ ​the​ ​program​ ​by​ ​stating​ ​that​ ​this​ ​year​ ​marks​ ​the​ ​102​nd​​ ​anniversary​ ​of the​ ​Armenian​ ​Genocide​.