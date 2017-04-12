Screen Media Films acquires Sean Bean thriller “Drone”

PanARMENIAN.Net - Screen Media Films has acquired the U.S. rights for “Drone”, a new thriller with “Game of Thrones” star Sean Bean. The movie, directed by Jason Bourque, arrives in theaters and on digital platforms on May 26, Variety reports.

Bean plays a drone pilot who conducts covert operations from his suburban hometown. When a Pakistani businessman (Patrick Sabongui) shows up at his door vowing revenge, the family man with a secret must confront his past actions.

Bean’s credits also include “GoldenEye” and “The Fellowship of the Rings.” Sabongui has appeared in “Homeland” and in “Power Rangers.” The cast also includes Maxwell Haynes, Joel David Moore, and Mary McCormack. Paul A. Birkett and Bourque wrote the screenplay based on a story by Birkett, Roger Patterson, and Ian Birkett,

Sefton Fincham and Ken Frith produced the movie. Kirk D’Amico, Levi Sheck, Mike Rowe, Justin Jacobson, Dean Buchanan, Emily Alden, Kevin D. Forester, and Lisa Gutberlet served as executive producers. The pic was backed by Look to the Sky Films and Gold Star Productions, in association with Daylight Media and Pacific Northwest Pictures.

The deal was negotiated by Seth Needle, senior VP of worldwide acquisitions at Screen Media Films, with Myriad Pictures’ D’Amico on behalf of the filmmakers. Myriad Pictures is also handling worldwide sales on the film.