Iran's Ahmadinejad to run for president in May
April 12, 2017 - 12:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran's former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has filed to run in the country's May presidential election, contradicting a recommendation from the nation's Supreme Leader to stay out of the race, The Associated Press reports.
Associated Press journalists watched as stunned election officials processed Ahmadinejad's paperwork on Wednesday, April 12.
Ahmadinejad has described comments by the supreme leader suggesting he not run in May's presidential election as "just advice."
Ahmadinejad made the comments at a Wednesday news conference after stunning election officials by registering.
Ahmadinejad described his registering for the election as helping his former Vice President Hamid Baghaei, a close confidant. Baghaei registered alongside Ahmadinejad on Wednesday.
Ahmadinejad previously said he wasn't going to run after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei advised him not to. But many hard-liners in Iran seek a tough-talking candidate to rally around who can stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump.
Iran's moderate President Hassan Rouhani, who negotiated the nuclear deal with world powers, is expected to run for re-election.
