VivaCell-MTS pushing forward with housing project across Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The devastating earthquake of 1988 tremendously changed the lives of not only those directly affected by the earthquake, but also the generation born after the disaster. After the quake, metal containers came to serve as shelters for all those families in need of housing in the disaster area and in different parts of Armenia.

The program financed by VivaCell-MTS and implemented by Fuller Center for Housing Armenia is aimed at improving the housing conditions of citizens that face difficulties. As a result of the five-year partnership, the housing problem of 135 families has been solved.

The heads of the partnering organizations have been regularly visiting Gegharkunik province. In 2016, in the framework of the program, three families were supported in this area, who renovated their homes or finished the construction of the half-built house.

The Stepanyans from Varser village of Gegharkunik had been living at Valter's, the family father's parents’ home - 12 people in a small house - before moving to a metal container.

“We lived in a metal container for 17 years as my parents’ house was too small. My three children have been raised in this metal container and haven't had a normal childhood. Last spring, with the support of VivaCell-MTS, we restarted the construction of our half-built house, which we had launched many years ago but could not complete,'' said Valter, the father of the family.

“When speaking by figures, people often focus on indices, whereas some aspects are more important and more sensitive than numbers. We need to remember that there is human life behind this math. The bygone years will never return, but the life will change for this family. I want to believe that comfortable conditions will help this family forget the memories of hardships of the past,” said VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.

“The existence of metal containers in our communities shows that we still have a lot of work to do, and that many of our compatriots are deprived of basic necessities of life. We are happy that as a result of the corporate social responsibility of our partner, we can at least partially solve the housing problem,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.

For the implementation of the housing project, VivaCell-MTS invested about AMD 105 million in 2016 and more than AMD 333 million in five years.