PanARMENIAN.Net - Spike has debuted the first trailer of "The Mist", its TV adaptation of Stephen King's most popular novella of the same name, AceShowbiz said. The one-and-a-half-minute trailer sees a mysterious fog rolling into a small Maine town and screwing with the residents' mind.

Accompanied with a haunting music, the trailer opens with a scene of an eerie mist lurking into Maine. "I woke up in the mountains and couldn't even remember my name," says a character in a soldier uniform. The terror of the mist forces the residents of the small town to take shelter inside a mall. The trailer also offers a glimpse of a scene taking place in a church. A priest can be heard saying, "I believe this is Judgment Day." Frances Conroy's character later responds, "Your God is not here."

The trailer shows how the mist is not a mere mist. "It screws with your mind," says a character who seemingly has witnessed the dark force which the mist brings. Bloody, violent and sex scenes are glimpsed, intensifying the already high tension that the trailer offers. The video concludes with a man saying, "There is something in the mist."

Based on the story by Stephen King, the 10-episode series centers around a small town family that is torn apart by a brutal crime. As they deal with the fallout an eerie mist rolls in, suddenly cutting them off from the rest of the world and, in some cases, each other. Family, friends and adversaries become strange bedfellows, battling the mysterious mist and its threats, fighting to maintain morality and sanity as the rules of society break down.

"The Mist" stars Morgan Spector ("Boardwalk Empire), Alyssa Southerland ("Viking"), Okezie Morro Darren Pettie ("Mad Men"), Dan Butler ("Frasier"), Isaiah Washington, Jr. ("The Wire") and Frances Conroy ("American Horror Story").

"I wanted to be respectful to the source material, but my feeling was there was already a great adaptation out there by Frank Darabont," says show creator Christian Torpe to Entertainment Weekly, referring to the 2007 film which is also titled "The Mist".

He adds, "The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story."

Torpe also writes and executive produce the series. Meanwhile, TWC-Dimension Television produces for Spike.

"The Mist" premieres on Thursday, June 22 at 10 P.M. on Spike.