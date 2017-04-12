Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon’s "Big Little Lies" teases season 2

PanARMENIAN.Net - Good news for fans of "Big Little Lies" has surfaced online. Author Liane Moriarty, who pens the novel on which the series is based, revealed that she is currently prepping ideas for potential second season of the HBO limited series starring Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, AceShowbiz said.

"I have started to think about ways this could continue," Moriarty told The Sydney Morning Herald. She continued, "The producers have asked me to see if I can come up with some ideas. I wouldn't write a new book but perhaps a new story and then we'll see what happens."

The author revealed that one potential plot for the possible second season might center on Zoe Kravitz's character, Bonnie. "The obvious thing is, first of all, I think we could bring in more of Bonnie's story from the book," she divulged. In the book, it is described that Bonnie is the victim of her abusive father, but the TV adaptation didn't explore Bonnie's storyline that deep.

Another alternative for the possible second season's story may be about Kidman's Celeste. Moriarty said, "And also what happens next [for Celeste]. That's the question that's also a really interesting thing, when you've been through a relationship like that, how do you feel now? How would she feel? She's grieving." She added, "She's still grieving for the end of a terrible relationship, and I think that would be a really interesting thing to explore. So there's a whole lot of different storylines."

Moriarty was pretty much certain that the cast would be equally excited about more "Big Little Lies". "I think everybody is pretty keen. They all loved working together, but I think the thing is the story has to be right. So if is right, and if [showrunner] David E. Kelley is happy to get the screenplay right, then I think that'll do it," Moriarty opened up.

However, there hasn't been any official word about the second season. Witherspoon recently encouraged viewers to ask Moriarty to write the follow-up stories. Regarding the matter, Moriarty said, "A lot of people have obediently done as Reese suggested." She went on saying, "And 99 per cent are saying 'Please do it,' but there is a small percentage saying 'No, don't do it, it should end there.' "

"Big Little Lies" season 1 premiered on February 19 and aired the last episode, which gained rave reviews, on April 2 on HBO. The 7-episode series also stars Shailene Woodley. Jean-Marc Vallee directed the seven episodes and executive produced the series alongside Witherspoon, Kidman, Vallée, David E. Kelley, Gregg Fienberg, Bruna Papandrea, Nathan Ross and Per Saari.