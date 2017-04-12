“The Book of Life” animation studio Reel FX launches VR firm
April 12, 2017 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reel FX Animation Studio (The Book of Life, Free Birds) has launched a sister company, Flight School, aimed at developing projects for virtual reality and other emerging platforms, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Flight School will be led by Reel FX co-CEO Kyle Clark, serving as CEO; former Moonbot Studios CEO Lampton Enochs as executive vp; and Moonbot alums Brandon Oldenburg as chief creative officer and Limbert Fabian as executive creative director.
Oldenburg won an Academy Award as co-director of the animated short The Fantastic Flying Books of Mr. Morris Lessmore, and he and Fabian won Emmys for Silent and Scarecrow.
“As the idea behind Flight School took shape, we realized the need to build a strong creative brain trust to guide this new initiative," said Clark. "Bringing this already-established team on board accomplished that goal beyond our greatest expectations.” Reel FX and Flight School will operate in Dallas, effectively as one company with separate divisions, each with its own leadership and creative teams, though they will also share resources. Reel FX has already produced several VR projects, including an activation for Lionsgate's Power Rangers.
Flight School plans to publish its first entertainment project this summer, an interactive experience titled Manifest 99.
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia acquires Verba surface-to-air missile systems “A large batch of Igla-S and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile complexes have been obtained," colonel Artur Poghosyan said.
Carey Mulligan thriller “Collateral” adds cast The thriller explores the spiraling repercussions of a fatal shooting of a pizza-delivery man. It began shooting in London last week.
Jessica Biel’s “The Sinner” sets premiere date at USA “The Sinner” examines the story of a woman who commits a shocking act of violence in a fit of rage, but cannot remember why.
Japan automakers look to robots to keep aging society on the move Toyota's system follows the release by Honda Motor Co of its own walking assist "robotic legs" in 2015.