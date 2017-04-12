Sandrine Kiberlain to head Cannes Film Fest Golden Camera jury

PanARMENIAN.Net - French actress Sandrine Kiberlain will oversee this year's Cannes Film Festival Golden Camera jury, or Camera d'Or, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Organizers said Tuesday, April 11 that she will serve as president of the jury that selects the best first film from across the official selections of the film festival.

The two-time Cesar award winner has a diverse career, starring in family comedies such as 9 Month Stretch, but began her career in dramas, such as Maiwenn's Cannes jury prize winner Polisse and Andre Techine's Being 17.

Kiberlain was a member of the Cannes main competition jury in 2001.

The Camera d'Or is given to the best first film across the festival's Official Selection and Un Certain Regard sections, as well as the official sidebars of the Critics' Week and Directors' Fortnight. The prize is awarded during the main ceremony on the closing night of the festival.

The Camera d'Or has produced several directors who have become Cannes regulars, including Jim Jarmusch, Pascale Ferran and Naomi Kawase.

Last year's winner, Houda Benyamina's Divines, went on to a Golden Globe nomination for best foreign-language film and won a slew of prizes and France's Lumiere and Cesar awards.

Pedro Almodovar will head up the main Cannes jury this year, while Palme d'Or winner Cristian Mungiu will head up the student and short films jury.

This year's Cannes film festival runs May 17-28.