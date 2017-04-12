“Orange Is the New Black” season 5 unveils new clip, photos

PanARMENIAN.Net - The first minute of Netflix's "Orange Is the New Black" season 5 has arrived online, AceShowbiz said. The clip features a tense scene which involves Daya (Dascha Polanco) and one of the guards named Humphrey (Michael Torpey).

The first minute of the fifth season of Jenji Kohan's prison comedy sees Daya holding a gun she obtained in last season's finale. Humphrey is seen kneeling down before her, while other inmates in Litchfield encourage Daya to shoot the guard.

Amid the fray, Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) decide to escape the scene instead. "We are laying low and we're staying out of this trouble," Piper says. "If this is a real riot, do you think this is a step forward or backward for equality?" Piper asks Alex, who responds, "I don't care. We're getting out of here now, come on."

Back into the Daya scene, it seems like Daya finds the inmates' overlapped shouts annoying. She yells, "I want you to be quiet!", though seemingly no one hears. The video later goes black and a bang is noticeably heard as Daya says, "God damn it!" Whether Daya shoots the guard or it will lead to a plot twist remains to be seen.

Along with the clip, Netflix also releases several brand-new images of the upcoming season 5. The first photo sees Daya holding a gun, most likely taking place during the riot scene shown in the clip above. Another photo features Nicky (Natasha Lyonne) and Lorna (Yael Stone), indicating that the two are still hanging out together.

One of the photos sees Red (Kate Mulgrew) and Frieda (Dale Soules). Frieda seemingly is talking something serious to Red, while the latter is seen somewhat distracted by other things and not paying attention to Frieda. Alex and Piper are also featured in one photo, in which they are lying prone on the floor.

Crazy Eyes (Uzo Uduba) is featured helping out a fellow inmate. Alison (Amanda Stephen), Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Taystee (Danielle Brooks) and Janae (Vicky Jeudy) are seen in an intriguing photo in which they are giving their all attention to an iPad on Taystee's hands. Gloria (Selenis Leyva), Boo (Lea DeLaria) and Pennsatucky (Taryn Manning) are also featured in the new photos.

The fifth season of "OITNB" will encompass real time over the course of three days at the prison and is described as an "unprecedented" season. The new season picks up following Poussey's untimely death which later sparks the full of rage riot in Litchfield.

"Orange Is the New Black" season 5 premieres on June 9 on Netflix.