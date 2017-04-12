Luc Bessons's "Valerian" dubbed the most expensive French film in history
April 12, 2017 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Luc Bessons's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" is dubbed the most expensive French film in history, AceShowbiz said. According to Cineuropa, the movie based on French science fiction comics "Valerian and Laureline" was made with a spectacular budget of 197.47 million euros or approximately $209 million.
The cost is said to be higher than that spent for Marvel films. It also more than doubles the previous record held by French film "Asterix at the Olympic Games", which cost $82 million. This sparks questions whether the massive budget will pay off, considering that mainstream moviegoers in United States may not find the project familiar. However, report said that "Valerian" might have a huge opening in France rather than in the U.S.
Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are special operatives for the government of the human territories charged with maintaining order throughout the universe. Valerian has more in mind than a professional relationship with his partner, blatantly chasing after her with propositions of romance. But his extensive history with women, and her traditional values, drive Laureline to continuously rebuff him.
Under directive from their Commander (Clive Owen), Valerian and Laureline embark on a mission to the breathtaking intergalactic city of Alpha, an ever-expanding metropolis comprised of thousands of different species from all four corners of the universe. Alpha's seventeen million inhabitants have converged over time- uniting their talents, technology and resources for the betterment of all.
Besides featuring DeHaan, Delevingne and Owen, "Valerian" will feature Rihanna, Ethan Hawke and John Goodman. Distributed by STX Entertainment, the movie is set to hit U.S. theaters on July 21.
