Melissa McCarthy to be honored at Artemis Women in Action Film Fest
April 12, 2017 - 17:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Melissa McCarthy will be honored with the Powerhouse award by the Artemis Women in Action Film Festival, Variety has learned exclusively.
The honor will be presented on the opening night of the festival — now in its third year — on April 20 at the Ahrya Fine Arts Theater in Beverly Hills.
“Melissa has epitomized female action heroes in countless films,” the festival said. “She has always embraced characters who are physically empowered — even when they make us laugh.”
McCarthy’s credits include “The Boss,” “Tammy,” “Identity Thief,” “Spy,” “The Heat,” “Ghostbusters,” and “St. Vincent.” She received an Academy Award nomination in the best supporting actress category for “Bridesmaids.”
“Our film festival seeks to redefine the image of women, not just on screen, but in culture as well,” said film festival founder Melanie Wise. “Our official hashtag is #womenkickass, and we try to convey that sensibility in everything that we do.”
McCarthy will be honored along with previously announced honoree Tom Cruise, who will receive the Artemis Action Rebel award in recognition of his body of work; Nichelle Nichols, who portrayed Lt. Uhura in the original “Star Trek” TV series and films; and stuntwoman Luci Romberg, who has been a stunt double for McCarthy on “Ghostbusters” and “Spy.”
Cynthia Rothrock will also be honored for her body of work in more than 50 action films including “China O’Brien,” “Lady Dragon,” and “Rage and Honor.” The Los Angeles Sparks pro basketball team sponsors the festival.
