RPA preparing to attack Armenia’s civil society: opposition bloc

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is preparing to attack the country’s civil society, the Armenian National Congress-People’s Party of Armenia bloc said in a statement.

“The information provided by the Union of Informed Citizens on a number school principals collecting votes for RPA must be viewed as a crime report,” the bloc said in a statement.

The Central Electoral Commission had to be the first to respond to the claims, while law enforcement officials were to initiate proceedings, the alliance said.

“None of this happened, of course. Solving the issue of reproduction of power through such irregularities and other election violations, RPA is now preparing to attack the civil society,” the statement said.

The bloc went on to say that headmasters of 30 schools engaged in the alleged electoral fraud mechanism have filed a lawsuit against the Union of Informed Citizens and its head Daniel Ioanisian.

“ANC-PPA declares support for the Union of Informed Citizens, calling for the law enforcement bodies to hold real offenders accountable for the crime,” the statement added.

In the 6th Convocation National Assembly, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will have 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc will claim 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun will get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.