Jessica Biel’s “The Sinner” sets premiere date at USA
April 12, 2017 - 17:54 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - In April 11 TV news Roundup, USA Network announced its spring and summer slate, while Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood are set to host the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards, Variety said.
PREMIERE DATES
USA Network has revealed its lineup of spring and summer programming, which features “The Sinner”, a mystery drama starring Jessica Biel, and new seasons for long-running “Suits” and “Shooter.”
“The Sinner” examines the story of a woman who commits a shocking act of violence in a fit of rage, but cannot remember why. Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is left to obsess over the motives behind her crime. The eight-episode thriller is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s book of the same name and is also executive produced by Biel. It premieres on Aug. 2 at 10 p.m./9c.
The seventh season of “Suits” premieres July 12 at 9 p.m./8c. “Queen of the South‘s” second season premieres June 8 at 10 p.m./9c. Season two of “Shooter,” based on the novels of Stephen Hunter and the 2007 Mark Wahlberg film premieres July 18 at 10 p.m./9c. “Playing House‘s” third season premieres June 23 at 11 p.m./10c.
USA is also introducing an unscripted game show, “Big Star Little Star,” hosted by Cat Deeley. In each episode, three celebrity families compete for prize money to the charity of their choice by facing off with their children to find out which family knows the most about each other. The show premieres May 31 at 10 p.m./9c.
AWARD SHOWS
Mario Lopez and Sheryl Underwood have been announced as the hosts of the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards. Lopez currently hosts “Extra,” Warner Bros. Television’s syndicated entertainment news show, and Underwood is one of the hosts of CBS’s daytime program “The Talk.” The awards show will take place April 30 at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Mary Hart, previous host of “Entertainment Tonight,” will be presented with the Lifetime Achievement award. Former “All My Children” star Susan Lucci will also be part of a special tribute to “All My Children” creator Agnes Nixon.
Photo: Celebs101
Top stories
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
The best five will have a unique opportunity to attend the Aurora Prize Award Ceremony on May 28, 2017, in Yerevan, Armenia.
The director, Arthur Balder was honored with two consecutive awards by the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York for his first work.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia acquires Verba surface-to-air missile systems “A large batch of Igla-S and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile complexes have been obtained," colonel Artur Poghosyan said.
Carey Mulligan thriller “Collateral” adds cast The thriller explores the spiraling repercussions of a fatal shooting of a pizza-delivery man. It began shooting in London last week.
Japan automakers look to robots to keep aging society on the move Toyota's system follows the release by Honda Motor Co of its own walking assist "robotic legs" in 2015.
Daily Mail to pay Melania Trump $3 million in damages The newspaper had reported allegations that Melania Trump once worked as an escort, but later retracted its article.