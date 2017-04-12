Paramore cover Radiohead in first gig with Zac Farro for 7 years

PanARMENIAN.Net - Paramore‘s Hayley Williams and Taylor York performed live with returning member Zac Farro for the first time in seven years at the weekend, NME reports.

Saturday night (April 8) saw the EP release show of Farro’s Halfnoise side-project take place in Nashville.

During the gig, Farro was joined by Williams and York – with Farro and Williams duetting on a cover of Radiohead‘s ‘House Of Cards’. Watch footage of that below.

Posting on Twitter after the show, Williams wrote: “Played on a stage w/ my best @zacfarro. 1st time in like half a decade tonight… in a Chinese restaurant. lost my mind”.

Drummer Farro parted ways with the group in 2010, along with his brother and guitarist Josh. He rejoined the band earlier this year to work on their upcoming fifth album, which is yet to be announced.

The band’s last album was their self-titled LP released in 2013. They look set to tour in 2017.

Paramore recently gave an update on their fifth album, saying: “following up our self-titled album didn’t seem like it was going to be an easy task and, unsurprisingly, it was not. the problem about comparing yourself to… yourself… is that even though it’s better than looking elsewhere, you’re still looking in the wrong direction.”