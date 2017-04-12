Lana Del Rey shares “Lust For Life” album cover

PanARMENIAN.Net - Lana Del Rey has unveiled the cover art for her new album ‘Lust For Life’, NME reports.

The album is Lana’s follow-up to 2015’s ‘Honeymoon’. It has already been preceded by lead single ‘Love’.

Del Rey recently unveiled a witch-themed trailer for the album and teased that the record is “coming soon”.

Now the singer has posted the album’s artwork to Twitter. See that post below.

Del Rey recently gave a rare public interview to BBC Radio 2’s Jo Whiley, where she revealed more details about the upcoming new record.

“I started out thinking that the whole record was gonna have a sort of a ’50s-’60s feeling, kind of some kind of Shangri-Las, early Joan Baez influences,” she explained. “But I don’t know, as the climate kept on getting more heated politically, I found lyrically everything was just directed towards that. So because of that, the sound just got really updated, and I felt like it was more wanting to talk to the younger side of the audience that I have. I guess it’s a little more socially aware. It’s kind of a global feeling.”

The singer’s single ‘Love’ was co-written with ‘Born To Die’ collaborator Emile Haynie, ‘Summertime Sadness’ songwriter Rick Nowels and Katy Perry producer Benny Blanco.

A press release has stated that Del Rey’s new album is “set to include some exciting guest featured artists” with “full details to be shared at a later date”. Lana added: “I made my first 4 albums for me, but this one is for my fans and about where I hope we are all headed”.