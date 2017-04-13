Benedict Cumberbatch to star in “The Man in the Rockefeller Suit”
April 13, 2017 - 12:17 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Benedict Cumberbatch is in early negotiations with Fox Searchlight to star in The Man in the Rockefeller Suit for Fox Searchlight Pictures. David Bar Katz has adapted the book by Mark Seal. Donald De Line is producing, Deadline said.
The film tells the true story of Christian Karl Gerhartsreiter, an imposter who conned his way into various jobs on Wall Street — as well as a marriage — posing as a member of the Rockefeller family. After achieving a life in rarefied social circles, his past finally catches up with him and he fears losing custody of his only daughter.
The film is a strong priority for Searchlight. It will secure a director and move toward a production start. Pablo Trapero had once been attached, but that didn’t work out. Cumberbatch next plays Thomas Edison in the Weinstein Company’s The Current War.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
No evidence to link detained suspect to Dortmund blasts: Germany They said they believe Abdul Beset A. joined the Islamic State group in Iraq in late 2014 and was the commander of a unit of around 10 fighters.
GM's autonomous car operation in San Francisco will grow In a statement, GM said its team and test fleet will grow to continue developing the safety-enhancing technology.
Japan scrambles jet fighters as Chinese military activity rises Japan's Air Self Defence Force reported its fighters scrambled 1,168 times over the 12 months, up from 873 last year.
Leaks show HTC’s One X10 phone will focus on battery life There’s a fingerprint sensor on the back and the overall industrial design is somewhat reminiscent of the Desire 10.