PanARMENIAN.Net - After busy fighting alien in "Life (2017)", Ryan Reynolds will start his career as world's top bodyguard in action comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard". The first teaser trailer for Lionsgate's film has been released, featuring Reynolds as the bodyguard of Samuel L. Jackson's hitman, AceShowbiz said.

Reynolds and Jackson's characters curse at each other in the first part of the video and never stop putting a blame on each other afterwards. It's obvious that both can't get along well with each other. "I hope they kill him, I really do," says Reynolds' character. The teaser is hilariously set to Whitney Houston's song "I Will Always Love You", which is a reference to Houston's 1992's film "The Bodyguard".

Besides containing a lot of strong words, the teaser features a series of shootouts. Reynolds' character is featured being blown away from a car at the end of the video, to which Jackson's character yells, "What happened to the seatbelt rule?"

Patrick Hughes directs the movie and Tom O'Connor pens the script. David Ellison produces the flick along with Mark Gill, Dana Goldberg, Matthew O'Toole, John Thompson and Les Weldon.

The world's top protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is called upon to guard the life of his mortal enemy, one of the world’s most notorious hitmen (Samuel L. Jackson). The relentless bodyguard and manipulative assassin have been on the opposite end of the bullet for years and are thrown together for a wildly outrageous 24 hours.

During their raucous and hilarious adventure from England to the Hague, they encounter high-speed car chases, outlandish boat escapades and a merciless Eastern European dictator (Gary Oldman) who is out for blood. Salma Hayek joins the mayhem as Jackson's equally notorious wife.

"The Hitman's Bodyguard" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 18.