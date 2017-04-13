Armenia: Ombudsman’s office studied 1000 election fraud-related reports

PanARMENIAN.Net - The human rights defender’s office has studied 1000 reports on election bribery in connection with the parliamentary elections held on April 2 in Armenia, ombudsman Arman Tatoyan said.

According to him, 100 reports, including cases of hindering the professional activity of journalists have been sent to criminal investigation authorities.

“Particularly, we keep the activity of journalists and observers in focus. The number of alarm calls was significantly lower than during the referendum,” Tatoyan said, according to Aysor.am.

According to the final assessment of elections provided by the Central Electoral Commission, the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) thus claims 58 mandates, including three for minority representatives (Yezidi, Assyrian and Kurdish), the Tsarukyan bloc has 31 seats overall, including one for a Russian community representative, while YELQ bloc and the Armenian Revolutionary Federation - Dashnaktsutyun get nine and seven parliamentary seats, respectively.