Microsoft to unveil its Project Scorpio Xbox console at E3

PanARMENIAN.Net - Microsoft’s Xbox chief, Phil Spencer, has officially committed to unveiling Project Scorpio at E3 this year. While many had speculated that Microsoft could hold a separate event ahead of E3 to reveal the design and name of Project Scorpio, Spencer says in a new blog post “We’re excited to unveil Project Scorpio and the amazing game experiences it powers at E3 this June,” The Verge reports.

Spencer had previously hinted that Microsoft might hold an event ahead of E3, and it’s now clear the software maker will not show off its new Xbox console at its Windows education-focused event on May 2nd.

Microsoft has revealed some Scorpio information ahead of E3, including the final hardware specifications and what the developer kit looks like.

Microsoft will now host its E3 press conference on June 11, where we the final design, naming, and price of the next Xbox will be revealed.