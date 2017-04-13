Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" 1st trailer features John Boyega (video)
April 13, 2017 - 18:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The first trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" has been released. Starring "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" actor John Boyega, the movie is based on true horrific events which took place in 1967's Detroit, where devastating riots happened for five days in summer, AceShowbiz said.
"I'll sleep when they stop rioting," Boyega's police character says over the phone in the trailer. A voiceover later says, "It's a war zone out there. They're destroying the city." The video later features a series of gunshots in Algiers Motel and a wave of police brutality. It also highlights racism which spread in urban Detroit back then.
Bigelow is known for her critically-acclaimed films such as Oscar-winning "The Hurt Locker" and "Zero Dark Thirty". The director helms "Detroit" from an original screenplay by Mark Boal. Bigelow also produces the movie alongside Boal, Colin Wilson as well as Annapurna's Megan Ellison and Matthew Budman. Greg Shapiro is executive producing the movie.
A new poster has also been shared by Annapurna on its Twitter account.
Also starring in the movie are Will Poulter, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, Jason Mitchell, Hannah Murray, Kaitlyn Dever, Jack Reynor, Ben O'Toole, Joseph David Jones, Ephraim Sykes, Leon Thomas III, Nathan Davis Jr., Peyton Alex Smith, Malcolm David Kelley, Gbenga Akinnabve, Chris Chalk, Jeremy Strong, Laz Alonzo, Austin Hebert, Miguel Pimentel, Kris David, John Krasinski and Anthony Mackie. "Detroit" is set to hit U.S. theaters on August 4.
