Russia blocks app used to organize protests
April 13, 2017 - 18:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has banned the use on its territory of a smartphone app widely used like a walkie-talkie to organize demonstrations and other gatherings, The Associated Press reports.
The app, called Zello, reportedly has been popular among long-distance truckers in Russia who are conducting strikes to protest a road tariff system.
Zello, based in the United States, said Russia halted the use of the app late Wednesday, April 13. The agency that oversees electronic communications in Russia, Roskomnadzor, had announced earlier in the week that the service would be ended because Zello did not comply with an Internet law.
That law demands that Internet services store copies in Russia of all messages sent via them for six months and make them available to authorities on demand.
A statement on Zello's company blog called the requirement "absurd."
Top stories
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
Latest news
Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit" 1st trailer features John Boyega (video) The movie is based on true horrific events which took place in 1967's Detroit, where devastating riots happened for five days in summer.
Microsoft to unveil its Project Scorpio Xbox console at E3 Microsoft will now host its E3 press conference on June 11, where we the final design, naming, and price of the next Xbox will be revealed.
Researchers capture 1st “image” of a dark matter web Dark matter doesn't shine, absorb or reflect light, which has traditionally made it largely undetectable.
Saudi Arabia's first Islamic bond sale raises $9 billion Investors placed orders in excess of $33 billion, the country’s Ministry of Finance said, adding bonds will be split equally between five and ten-year tranches.