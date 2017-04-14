// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Egypt identifies second church bomber after Sisi pledge

Egypt identifies second church bomber after Sisi pledge
April 14, 2017 - 10:02 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The authorities in Egypt said on Thursday, April 13 they had identified the second of two jihadist bombers who targeted Coptic Christian Palm Sunday services last week, AFP reports.

The interior ministry made the announcement after President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi pledged as he visited Coptic Pope Tawadros II to hunt down the perpetrators of the bombings.

The Islamic State group claimed the Sunday attacks, which killed 45 people and followed a December 11 suicide bombing that killed 29 in a Cairo church.

Sisi's visit to the papal seat in the capital came a day after the interior ministry identified the bomber who struck outside Saint Mark's church in Alexandria, killing 17 people.

Sunday's first bombing at the Mar Girgis church in Tanta, north of Cairo, killed 28 people.

Sisi said "state agencies were exerting their utmost effort to chase down the perpetrators of those vile acts," the presidency said in a statement.

On Wednesday, the interior ministry identified the perpetrator of the Alexandria attack as Mahmud Hassan Mubarak Abdullah, born in the southern province of Qena in 1986.

On Thursday, it said it had now also identified the bomber who blew himself up in the Tanta church.

"DNA tests carried out on the family of a fugitive member and the remains of the suicide bomber... made it possible to identify him as Mamduh Amin Mohammed Baghdadi, born in 1977 in Qena province, where he lived," it said.

The ministry said he was a member of a "terrorist" cell, and also announced the arrest of three other members of the group.

On Wednesday, it also offered a 100,000 pound (about $5,500) reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects it said belonged to jihadist cells linked to the church attacks.

On Thursday, the reward was increased to 500,000 pounds.

Sisi declared a three-month state of emergency after the bombings and called in the army to protect "vital" installations around the country.

The Coptic Church said on Wednesday it would cut back Easter celebrations to a single mass after the bombings.

The violence came ahead of Catholic Pope Francis's first visit to Egypt, which a Vatican official said will go ahead as planned on April 28 and 29 despite the attacks.

Related links:
AFP. Egypt says second church bomber identified after Sisi pledge
 Top stories
Russia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strikeRussia summons Israeli ambassador over Syria strike
A Russian media report quotes Mikhail Bogdanov as saying that Israeli Ambassador Gary Koren "was asked about this" incident.
Twitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikasTwitter confirms hacking after pro-Turkey attacks featuring swastikas
A search for the hashtags in the message – #Nazialmanya and #Nazihollanda in the original Turkish – returned thousands of results.
Amal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against YazidisAmal Clooney urges Iraq to allow UN probe of IS crimes against Yazidis
Clooney said that despite public support by Iraq for a UN investigation, the government has not yet made a request.
Syria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: AmnestySyria regime hanged up to 13,000 in military prison: Amnesty
Syria's government and President Bashar al-Assad have rejected similar reports in the past of torture and extrajudicial killings.
Partner news
 Articles
People and apes

Orangutan, person of the forest

 Most popular in the section
Boris Johnson cancels Russia trip just hours before take-off
Panic, damage as three earthquakes hit Philippines
Fresh protests break out in Gaza after Palestinian pay cut
Monitor says air strike kills at least 15 people near Raqqa
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters A police official said officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives.
Paramount hires original “Coming to America” writers to pen sequel The project is still early on in the development process, but Kevin Misher (Carrie, Public Enemies) is attached to produce.
Apple reportedly targeting stake in Toshiba's chip business The company is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of “several tens” of percent.
Comedian Ricky Gervais to narrate Bron Animation's “The Willoughbys” The animation follows Willoughby children, who are abandoned by their parents and must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world.