PanARMENIAN.Net - A new trailer for "The Bad Batch" has been released for fans' viewing pleasure. The disturbing trailer of the upcoming post-apocalyptic movie features Jason Momoa as Miami Man, Keanu Reeves as the Dream and Suki Waterhouse as lead character named Arlen, AceShowbiz said.

The nearly-two-minute video sees Arlen struggling to survive in a very dangerous and unsual desert outside of Texas. Some scenes have her meeting the Dream, who is a cult leader, and being captured by Miami Man, who appears to be a cannibal. The trailer ends with Arlen toting a Magnum revolver, before firing it at someone unseen.

"The Bad Batch" is a dystopian love story which is set in a community of cannibals. It follows Waterhouse's Arlen as one of thousands Americans who is unacceptable to civilized society. She is dumped to a hostile dessert and forced to deal with weird, savage people who threaten her life.

The movie marks Ana Lily Amirpour's next project after cult film "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night". Besides having Waterhouse as its lead actress, the post-apocalyptic flick will feature other big names such as Jim Carrey, Giovanni Ribisi and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" actor Diego Luna. Yolonda Ross, Emily O'Brien and Alina Aliluykina are also among the cast members.

"The Bad Batch" was premiered at the Venice Film Festival and will be released in limited theaters in the U.S. on June 23.