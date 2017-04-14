Nicole Kidman set for busy Cannes Fest with four titles in lineup
April 14, 2017 - 10:40 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Nicole Kidman will probably need to bring a few red carpet looks to Cannes this year.
The actress is appearing in not one, but four titles heading to the 70th edition of the festival, as revealed Thursday morning, April 13 by fest director Thierry Fremaux, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.
Kidman stars in Yorgos Lanthimos' The Killing of a Sacred Deer alongside Colin Farrell, which is screening in the main competition. Also in competition is Sofia Coppola's The Beguiled, which stars Kidman and Farrell again, plus Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning.
Out of competition, the actress appears in How to Talk to Girls at Parties, the sci-fi film from John Cameron Mitchell based on a Neil Gaiman short story.
Finally, the actress is also in the second season of Top of the Lake, Jane Campion's acclaimed TV drama from production house See-Saw Films. Episodes will be screened in Cannes as a special event.
No stranger to Cannes, Kidman was on the main jury in 2013. She also starred in the notorious opener Grace of Monaco in 2014, which sparked some of the fiercest critical responses of recent years.
