“Don't Breathe” sleeper hit helmer to tackle “Labyrinth” sequel
April 14, 2017 - 10:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Fede Alvarez, the filmmaker behind last year's sleeper hit Don't Breathe, is tackling a sequel to Labyrinth, the 1986 Jim Henson movie that starred David Bowie, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
Alvarez will write the script with Jay Basu and direct the project, which is set up at Tri-Star. Lisa Henson of The Jim Henson Company will produce.
Alvarez and Basu are developing Girl in the Spider's Web, the sequel to Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, and will tackle the Labyrinth project after that.
Labyrinth tells of a teenager, originally played by Jennifer Connelly in one of her first roles, who has to navigate a fantastical maze in order to save her young brother, who has been kidnapped by a goblin king (Bowie). It was the last film directed by Henson and was executive produced by George Lucas and written by Monty Python member Terry Jones.
Insiders stress that the new project is not a remake nor a reboot but rather a continuation of the story set in the rich Henson universe. The goblin king will not be represented in the film.
Nicole Brown is overseeing for Tri-Star.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters A police official said officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives.
Apple reportedly targeting stake in Toshiba's chip business The company is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of “several tens” of percent.
Uber may face $1 million fine over drunken-driving complaints In only 21 of those cases did the company conduct any follow-up driver investigation, a commission inquiry found.
A24, DirecTV nab Bill Pullman’s “Ballad of Lefty Brown” Pullman plays a sidekick to a famed frontier lawman, portrayed by Peter Fonda, who is unexpectedly killed.