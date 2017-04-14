// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

A24, DirecTV nab Bill Pullman’s “Ballad of Lefty Brown”

A24, DirecTV nab Bill Pullman’s “Ballad of Lefty Brown”
April 14, 2017 - 10:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A24 and DirecTV have acquired the Bill Pullman Western “The Ballad of Lefty Brown”, which made its world premiere last month at SXSW, Variety said.

The film will be first released in a 30-day exclusive window on DirecTV, followed by a theatrical rollout by A24. The film was shot in Montana in September with a supporting cast that includes Jim Caviezel, Kathy Baker, Tommy Flanagan, Diego Josef, and Peter Fonda.

The film was written, directed, and produced by Jared Moshé, who previously wrote and directed “Dead Man’s Burden” and produced “Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel.” Edward Parks, Neda Armian, and Dan Burks also produced with Niraj Bhatia serving as executive producer.

Pullman plays a sidekick to a famed frontier lawman, portrayed by Fonda, who is unexpectedly killed. Pullman’s Lefty Brown will stop at nothing to avenge the killing.

Variety’s Joe Leydon gave the film a strong review at SXSW: “Pullman gives a performance that ranks with his career best as a man who’s painfully aware of his own limitations, yet determined to transcend them through sheer force of will. To put it simply and admiringly: As the least likely of Western heroes, Pullman rides tall.”

ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers in a competitive bidding situation.

Related links:
Variety. Bill Pullman’s ‘Ballad of Lefty Brown’ Picked up by A24, DirecTV
 Top stories
"The Promise" gets momentum as Kim Kardashian, Cher attend premiere
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
Armenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at VaticanArmenian Genocide movie “The Promise” screens at Vatican
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
Sylvester Stallone hails Sylvester Stallone hails "The Promise” as an Oscar-quality film
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Genocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film FestGenocide doc “Intent to Destroy” to premiere at Tribeca Film Fest
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
 Articles
The other side of music

Instrumental injuries

 Most popular in the section
Lionsgate in talks to acquire sci-fi story “The Punch Escrow”
The Orchard, Topic nab SXSW-winning prison therapy doc “The Work”
Gina Carano joins Jason Mewes' meta movie “Madness in the Method”
Oscar-nommed Juliette Lewis joins YA adaptation “Anthem”
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters A police official said officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives.
Apple reportedly targeting stake in Toshiba's chip business The company is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of “several tens” of percent.
Uber may face $1 million fine over drunken-driving complaints In only 21 of those cases did the company conduct any follow-up driver investigation, a commission inquiry found.
Trump quietly signs law rolling back Planned Parenthood funding protection Republicans say their stance upholds states' rights. But opposition Democrats see the move as a "Republican war on women."