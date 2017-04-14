A24, DirecTV nab Bill Pullman’s “Ballad of Lefty Brown”
April 14, 2017 - 10:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A24 and DirecTV have acquired the Bill Pullman Western “The Ballad of Lefty Brown”, which made its world premiere last month at SXSW, Variety said.
The film will be first released in a 30-day exclusive window on DirecTV, followed by a theatrical rollout by A24. The film was shot in Montana in September with a supporting cast that includes Jim Caviezel, Kathy Baker, Tommy Flanagan, Diego Josef, and Peter Fonda.
The film was written, directed, and produced by Jared Moshé, who previously wrote and directed “Dead Man’s Burden” and produced “Corman’s World: Exploits of a Hollywood Rebel.” Edward Parks, Neda Armian, and Dan Burks also produced with Niraj Bhatia serving as executive producer.
Pullman plays a sidekick to a famed frontier lawman, portrayed by Fonda, who is unexpectedly killed. Pullman’s Lefty Brown will stop at nothing to avenge the killing.
Variety’s Joe Leydon gave the film a strong review at SXSW: “Pullman gives a performance that ranks with his career best as a man who’s painfully aware of his own limitations, yet determined to transcend them through sheer force of will. To put it simply and admiringly: As the least likely of Western heroes, Pullman rides tall.”
ICM Partners negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers in a competitive bidding situation.
