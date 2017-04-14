Paramount hires original “Coming to America” writers to pen sequel
April 14, 2017 - 11:31 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Coming to America sequel has been a long-rumored project, but Paramount is finally taking steps toward production.
The studio has hired Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield, who penned the 1988 original, to write the potential sequel, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.
The project is still early on in the development process, but Kevin Misher (Carrie, Public Enemies) is attached to produce. There is no word yet on whether Eddie Murphy will reprise his iconic role.
In the John Landis-directed original, Murphy played Prince Akeem, who traveled from his wealthy African country to Queens, New York, to escape an arranged marriage and find a wife who will love him in spite of his title.
Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones also starred in the comedy, along with Shari Headley and John Amos.
The movie was also the subject of a major breach of contract lawsuit, Buchwald v. Paramount, where writer Art Buchwald alleged that the studio stole his and producing partner Alain Bernheim's script treatment that eventually became Coming to America. Buchwald won the case in California Superior Court and was awarded $900,000 in damages by Paramount.
