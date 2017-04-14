// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters

April 14, 2017 - 11:34 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - South Korean authorities found no explosives at the headquarters of Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd in Seoul, police said on Friday, April 14, according to Reuters.

A police official told Reuters that officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a southern district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives at 1:38 p.m. (0438 GMT).

The building had been evacuated earlier in the day following a report that explosives were inside.

