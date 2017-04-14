Oscar winner Robert Duvall joins Viola Davis in “Widows” thriller
April 14, 2017 - 11:49 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Duvall has rounded out the cast of Steve McQueen’s thriller “Widows”, starring Viola Davis, Variety said.
Duvall joins an impressive ensemble cast, including Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Andre Holland, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, and Daniel Kaluuya.
McQueen is co-writing the script with Gillian Flynn, and producing the project with See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. New Regency, 20th Century Fox, and Film4 are co-financing the movie, which Fox will distribute.
The film is based on the British miniseries of the same name, which was penned by BAFTA award-winning writer Lynda La Plante (“Prime Suspect”). The pic opens with four armed thieves being killed during a robbery. Their surviving widows come together to try to finish the failed job.
Duvall will play Farrell’s father who may help the widows complete the gig. Production is expected to start this summer, although a release date hasn’t been set yet.
The legendary actor continues to stay busy, most recently appearing in James Franco’s “In Dubious Battle” and starring opposite Robert Downey Jr. in “The Judge.” He was also recently seen in “Wild Horses.”
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
Seoul police find no explosives at Samsung Life headquarters A police official said officers dispatched to the Samsung Life building in Seocho, a district of Seoul, concluded there were no explosives.
Apple reportedly targeting stake in Toshiba's chip business The company is prepared to make a direct investment of several billion dollars in Toshiba Memory for a stake of “several tens” of percent.
Uber may face $1 million fine over drunken-driving complaints In only 21 of those cases did the company conduct any follow-up driver investigation, a commission inquiry found.
A24, DirecTV nab Bill Pullman’s “Ballad of Lefty Brown” Pullman plays a sidekick to a famed frontier lawman, portrayed by Peter Fonda, who is unexpectedly killed.