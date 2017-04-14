Oscar winner Robert Duvall joins Viola Davis in “Widows” thriller

PanARMENIAN.Net - Robert Duvall has rounded out the cast of Steve McQueen’s thriller “Widows”, starring Viola Davis, Variety said.

Duvall joins an impressive ensemble cast, including Colin Farrell, Liam Neeson, Andre Holland, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Rodriguez, and Daniel Kaluuya.

McQueen is co-writing the script with Gillian Flynn, and producing the project with See-Saw Films’ Iain Canning and Emile Sherman. New Regency, 20th Century Fox, and Film4 are co-financing the movie, which Fox will distribute.

The film is based on the British miniseries of the same name, which was penned by BAFTA award-winning writer Lynda La Plante (“Prime Suspect”). The pic opens with four armed thieves being killed during a robbery. Their surviving widows come together to try to finish the failed job.

Duvall will play Farrell’s father who may help the widows complete the gig. Production is expected to start this summer, although a release date hasn’t been set yet.

The legendary actor continues to stay busy, most recently appearing in James Franco’s “In Dubious Battle” and starring opposite Robert Downey Jr. in “The Judge.” He was also recently seen in “Wild Horses.”