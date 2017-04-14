Armenia and China will expand military cooperation

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Chinese defense ministries have signed the cooperation program for 2017.

A China defense ministry delegation, headed by Deputy Admiral Guan Yufei, visited Armenia on April 11-14 to meet with the chief of general staff Movses Hakobyan, deputy defense minister Davit Pakhchanyan and chief of defense policy board Levon Ayvazyan.

During the meetings, the sides discussed the process and development prospects concerning the Armenian-Chinese military cooperation, also weighing in on regional and international security issues.

Besides, the parties agreed to expand military cooperation and implement a number of mutually beneficial projects.

At the end of the four-day visit, defense minister Vigen Sargsyan hosted the Chinese delegation to discuss and sum up agreements, reached during previous meetings.