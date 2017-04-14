National Geographic acquires Tribeca documentary “From the Ashes”

PanARMENIAN.Net - National Geographic Global Networks has acquired the coal-mining documentary “From the Ashes” ahead of its April 26 premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, Varity said.

RadicalMedia is the production company on “From the Ashes,” directed by Michael Bonfiglio. Sidney Beaumont is producer. Executive producers are Joe Berlinger, Jon Kamen, Katherine Oliver and Justin Wilkes, in partnership with Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The film attempts to illustrate what is at stake for our economy, health and climate amid a push by the Trump Administration to ease environmental rules.

Distributed under the National Geographic Documentary Films banner, “From the Ashes” will have a limited theatrical release this summer and will air globally on National Geographic in 171 countries and 45 languages later in 2017.

“’From the Ashes’ is an important documentary that underscores one of the most dominant and controversial industries in the history of the United States,” said National Geographic Global Networks CEO Courteney Monroe. “The film explores the reality of coal’s role in climate change while offering insight into solutions that could help revive the struggling economies of dying mining towns and still safeguard the environment. We are thrilled to partner with RadicalMedia and Bloomberg Philanthropies to amplify the complex conversation about the coal industry as well as alternative forms of energy.”

The film is part of Michael Bloomberg’s environmental efforts, which have included a commitment of more than $100 million via Bloomberg Philanthropies to move the U.S. away from coal and toward clean energy.

“For over a century, mining and energy companies have been privatizing coal’s profits while socializing its costs,” Bloomberg said. ” Coal plant pollution kills 7,500 Americans a year and causes many more serious illnesses. ‘From the Ashes’ shows the risks we face as a nation if we continue to rely on coal and examines how Americans in local communities, including in coal country, are helping to lead the transition toward cleaner air and stronger economies.”