The Dead Weather rock supergroup announce new live album, concert film

April 14, 2017 - 14:48 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Dead Weather have announced a new live album and concert film, NME reveals.

The band’s live performance at the Mayan Theater in LA in 2009 will be used for the new package, with the film having been directed by Vern Moen.

Set to be released on bandmember Jack White‘s Third Man Records, the LP/DVD set is the latest Vault Package to be made available on the label’s subscription service. Entitled ‘The Dead Weather: Live at the Mayan‘, the package also contains a new 7″ from The Dead Weather and a separate box container for the other singles that have already been released via the aforementioned subscription service.

See the tracklist for ‘The Dead Weather: Live at the Mayan‘ below.

1. 60 Feet Tall 2. Hang You From the Heavens 3. You Just Can’t Win (Them cover) 4. So Far From Your Weapon 5. A Child of a Few Hours is Burning to Death (West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band cover) 6. No Hassle Night 7. Will There Be Enough Water? 8. I Cut Like a Buffalo 9. Treat Me Like Your Mother 10. New Pony (Bob Dylan cover)

Back in October 2016, The Dead Weather made an unexpected appearance on an episode of chef Anthony Bourdain’s TV series, Parts Unknown.

