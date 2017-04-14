The Dead Weather rock supergroup announce new live album, concert film
April 14, 2017 - 14:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Dead Weather have announced a new live album and concert film, NME reveals.
The band’s live performance at the Mayan Theater in LA in 2009 will be used for the new package, with the film having been directed by Vern Moen.
Set to be released on bandmember Jack White‘s Third Man Records, the LP/DVD set is the latest Vault Package to be made available on the label’s subscription service. Entitled ‘The Dead Weather: Live at the Mayan‘, the package also contains a new 7″ from The Dead Weather and a separate box container for the other singles that have already been released via the aforementioned subscription service.
See the tracklist for ‘The Dead Weather: Live at the Mayan‘ below.
1. 60 Feet Tall 2. Hang You From the Heavens 3. You Just Can’t Win (Them cover) 4. So Far From Your Weapon 5. A Child of a Few Hours is Burning to Death (West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band cover) 6. No Hassle Night 7. Will There Be Enough Water? 8. I Cut Like a Buffalo 9. Treat Me Like Your Mother 10. New Pony (Bob Dylan cover)
Back in October 2016, The Dead Weather made an unexpected appearance on an episode of chef Anthony Bourdain’s TV series, Parts Unknown.
Top stories
The war drama centers on a love story involving a medical student, a journalist, and the Armenian woman who steals their hearts.
During his visit, Pope Francis used the term “genocide” to describe the slaughter of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians by Ottoman Turks during WWI.
“It is true and incredibly important historical drama that has all the extraordinary ingredients that can make a movie Oscar quality," he said.
Oscar-nommed director Joe Berlinger takes an unwavering look at the Armenian Genocide after a century of denial.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS updates website, makes it more user-friendly VivaCell-MTS has launched the updated version of the company’s official website, which is also available on Armenian մտս.հայ.
Turkey could suspend EU migrant deal if no progress on visas: FM Cavusoglu said the migrant deal and visa liberalization were a package, and added it was Turkey's right to re-evaluate or suspend these.
Kremlin urges "restraint" over N. Korea tensions "Moscow is watching with great concern the escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Amazon offers its voice-recognition smarts to other companies On April 13, Amazon announced it's releasing this mixture of hardware and software in a new development kit, so other companies can build Alexa prisons.